Morning Bulletin: 2021 Boston College Football Recap

A look at all the news around Boston College athletics

The BC Bulletin "Morning Bulletin" feature will be published every weekday to get you caught up on all of the news and tidbits you will want to know about regarding Boston College sports. It will also include links to our daily BC podcast "Locked on Boston College" and let you know about the newest episode, and give you listening options right on the site.

Basketball Game Pushed Back

The Men's basketball game against North Carolina has been pushed from Saturday to Sunday. The game time also has moved from noon to 1pm, with TV broadcast currently TBA. The Eagles have missed their previous two games (FSU, Wake Forest) due to a COVID-19 outbreak in the program.

Anthony Brown Falls Short In Alamo Bowl

The Oregon Ducks fell to Oklahoma, 47-32 after a miserable first half by former Boston College quarterback Anthony Brown. But to his credit he rallied in the second throwing two deep passes to get Oregon back in the game. Brown finished the game with 306 yards, three touchdowns and an interception.

Clemson Gives ACC First Bowl Win Since 2019

The Cheez It Bowl was certainly a defensive battle, with the Tigers forcing a fumble on the final drive to seal the win. With the win, the ACC gets their first bowl win in almost two years.

Boston College Recent Bowl History A look at BC bowls over past five years 2017- Pinstripe Bowl Frozen tundra causes BC players to lose footing, unable to get run game going 2018 First Responders Bowl Cancelled due to lightning, ruled a no contest 2020 Jeff Hafley and team decide to skip bowl 2019/20 Birmingham Bowl Cincinnati crushes BC who plays with backup QB and interim HC 2021 Military Bowl Cancelled due to COVID-19 outbreak on BC team

