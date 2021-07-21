Locked on Boston College: Previewing the ACC Coastal Division

Locked on Boston College is our daily Eagles podcast that hits on some of the biggest news coming out of Chestnut Hill.

With ACC Kickoff media days just around the corner, let's take a very early look at the Coastal Division. A division that has made their bones with chaos and unpredictability, 2021 might be different. The UNC Tar Heels are primed to take the top spot, but nipping at their heels is Miami and even teams like Pitt. We take a look at every team in the division and give some quick hitting analysis on their season. Who do we like? Who don't we like?

Also we look at the news. The women's lacrosse team has a new assistant and it's a name many BC fans will recognize. Also Phil Jurkovec gets more preseason love and much more!

Listen to today's episode below. And if you enjoy our podcast make sure to like or subscribe wherever you get your podcasts. Just look up Locked on Boston College to find the most current episodes (and some good old ones too!) If you are on Apple ITunes, please give us a five star rating and let other BC fans know why you like the pod. It will help other fans find us! Follow the podcast on Twitter as well, at @LockedonBC

Introducing our new Maroon and Gold Forum/Messageboard: Become part of our BC Bulletin message board and forum. It is a free and fun way to comment on our posts, and interact with other Boston College fans and alumni. Make sure to sign up and become a member. Click here to join today!

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook and following on us on Twitter.

Facebook- BostonCollegeSI

Twitter: @BulletinBC, @AJBlack_BC

Instagram: @bostoncollegebulletin