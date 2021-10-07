Morning Bulletin: Interview with BC Commit Alex Broome

The BC Bulletin "Morning Bulletin" feature will be published every weekday to get you caught up on all of the news and tidbits you will want to know about regarding Boston College sports. It will also include links to our daily BC podcast "Locked on Boston College" and let you know about the newest episode, and give you listening options right on the site.

AJ Dillon Loses a Bet

It looks like former Boston College running back AJ Dillon has lost a bet. On his instagram, Dillon was shown in a Clemson jersey getting lightly mocked by his Packer teammate and former Tiger Amari Rodgers.

ACC Tip Off Attendees Named

Men and Women's basketball are set to tip off in just about a month, but before that the ACC is planning their media days. The women's basketball team is going to send head coach Joanna McNamee, Taylor Soule and Marnelle Garraud to the event. While the men are sending Earl Grant, Makai Ashton Langford and Brevin Galloway. The women's event is on Wednesday October 13, while the men's is on October 12.

Locked on Boston College: Interview with Alex Broome

It's more recruiting talk here on Locked on Boston College as we are joined by Alex Broome, a '22 running back out of Lipscomb Academy in Tennessee. Hear about why he chose Boston College, his relationship with Richie Gunnell and Jeff Hafley and how his senior season is going. Also find out what NFL running back he wants to emulate, and his goals for BC football and himself for the next four years.

Also, BC basketball received another commitment on Wednesday evening, the awesomely named Armani Mighty, a center from Canada. Find out why he fits a much needed role for the Eagles, and the transformation of the center position under Earl Grant.

Finally, we look at how Boston College can win the ACC Atlantic.

