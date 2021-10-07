    • October 7, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    FootballBasketballRecruitingForumsHockeyMaroon Gold+SI TIX
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Morning Bulletin: Interview with BC Commit Alex Broome

    Eagles news from around Chestnut Hill, including today's episode of our daily podcast Locked on Boston College
    Author:

    The BC Bulletin "Morning Bulletin" feature will be published every weekday to get you caught up on all of the news and tidbits you will want to know about regarding Boston College sports. It will also include links to our daily BC podcast "Locked on Boston College" and let you know about the newest episode, and give you listening options right on the site.

    AJ Dillon Loses a Bet

    It looks like former Boston College running back AJ Dillon has lost a bet. On his instagram, Dillon was shown in a Clemson jersey getting lightly mocked by his Packer teammate and former Tiger Amari Rodgers.

    ACC Tip Off Attendees Named

    Men and Women's basketball are set to tip off in just about a month, but before that the ACC is planning their media days. The women's basketball team is going to send head coach Joanna McNamee, Taylor Soule and Marnelle Garraud to the event. While the men are sending Earl Grant, Makai Ashton Langford and Brevin Galloway. The women's event is on Wednesday October 13, while the men's is on October 12. 

    Locked on Boston College: Interview with Alex Broome

    It's more recruiting talk here on Locked on Boston College as we are joined by Alex Broome, a '22 running back out of Lipscomb Academy in Tennessee. Hear about why he chose Boston College, his relationship with Richie Gunnell and Jeff Hafley and how his senior season is going. Also find out what NFL running back he wants to emulate, and his goals for BC football and himself for the next four years.

    RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

    Also, BC basketball received another commitment on Wednesday evening, the awesomely named Armani Mighty, a center from Canada. Find out why he fits a much needed role for the Eagles, and the transformation of the center position under Earl Grant.

    Finally, we look at how Boston College can win the ACC Atlantic.

    Join our forum to talk BC football, basketball, hockey and recruiting! Become part of our BC Bulletin message board and forum. It is a free way to comment on our posts, and interact with other Boston College fans and alumni. Make sure to sign up and become a member. Click here to join today!

    You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook and following on us on Twitter.

    Facebook- BostonCollegeSI

    Twitter: @BulletinBC, @AJBlack_BC

    SwLy5EBf
    Podcast

    Morning Bulletin: Interview with BC Commit Alex Broome

    just now
    Comment
    Conte_Forum_basketball
    Recruiting

    '22 Center Armani Mighty Commits to Boston College

    13 hours ago
    Comment
    IMG_0095
    Maroon & Gold+

    '23 LB Owen Chambliss Sees "Very Good Thing Going" at Boston College

    18 hours ago
    Comment
    Member Exclusive
    TraeBarry
    Football

    How Boston College Can Still Win The ACC Atlantic

    21 hours ago
    Comment
    PepctRRg
    Podcast

    Morning Bulletin: Recruiting Updates For Boston College Football and Basketball

    23 hours ago
    Comment
    IMG_0320
    Football

    Highs and Lows of BC Football Heading Into Bye Week

    Oct 5, 2021
    Comment
    gettyimages-1235498270-594x594
    Maroon & Gold+

    '23 RB Marquez Taylor Building "Great Relationship" With BC Staff

    Oct 5, 2021
    Comment
    Member Exclusive
    IMG_1152
    Podcast

    Morning Bulletin: The Good, Bad & Ugly

    Oct 5, 2021
    Comment
    IMG_0097
    Recruiting

    Boston College Still Ranks Highly in SI All American Team Rankings

    Oct 4, 2021
    Comment