Morning Bulletin: Boston College News for August 25, 2021

Boston College Varsity Club Hall of Fame Class Announced

There were nine former Eagles now set to be honored this year by the Varsity Club. The group includes cornerback Will Blackmon, hockey defenseman Kevin Stevens, and women's basketball player Carolyn Swords. The group will be honored on November 19th in advance of the Florida State game.

Locked on Boston College---Alliance Disappointment

On Tuesday the Big Ten, ACC and Pac-12 announced the much talked of "alliance". This new partnership looked to create a vision of shared values, and push back against the SEC Evil Empire. This would include exciting new scheduling opportunities that spanned the country spanning California to Massachusetts. It seemed great, and wonderful. Until we heard that it wasn't anything in writing at all. Nope. Just a handshake deal between the three commissioners. The air in the balloon deflated, and we will talk all about this, and what it all means, and why none of it might ever happen.

In addition, Jared Dudley is now an assistant coach of the Dallas Mavericks. We look at his journey from Boston College star to grizzled NBA champion, and how coaching seemed inevitable.

All of this and more on today's show!