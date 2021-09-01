Morning Bulletin: Boston College News for September 1, 2021

The BC Bulletin "Morning Bulletin" feature will be published every weekday to get you caught up on all of the news and tidbits you will want to know about regarding Boston College sports. It will also include links to our daily BC podcast "Locked on Boston College" and let you know about the newest episode, and give you listening options right on the site.

Two Additional Football Cuts

Yesterday we reported that both Max Richardson and Max Roberts had been cut by the Raiders and Rams respectively. In addition to the two rookies, Aaron Monteiro (Panthers) and Wyatt Ray (Titans) were also cut.

Anthony Brown Update

Former Boston College football quarterback Anthony Brown will be the starting quarterback for the Oregon Ducks in the season opener against Fresno State. Last season he threw for two touchdowns and ran for two more.

Dead Period Ends

The dead period officially ended, and now the Boston College coaching staff can talk with recruits in the Class of '23. Expect a busy next couple of weeks, with visits and more coming up!

Locked on Boston College: Kicking Competition Heating Up?

NFL teams had to pare down their rosters on Tuesday and four Boston College players were cut in the process. Hear about the end of the line for Max Richardson, Max Roberts, Aaron Monteiro and Wyatt Ray as they will all need to find new teams (or end up on the practice squad).

Secondly we look at Jeff Hafley's comments in advance of the Colgate game. He talks about the kicking competition between Aaron Boumerhi, Danny Longman and Connor Lytton. Also the importance of fan attendance for Saturday's game.

Finally, it's a huge day for Boston College football recruiting. 2023 recruits can now talk to BC coaches. Does that mean the class will start to take off?