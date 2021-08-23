Morning Bulletin: Boston College News for August 23, 2021

The BC Bulletin "Morning Bulletin" feature will be published every weekday to get you caught up on all of the news and tidbits you will want to know about regarding Boston College sports. It will also include links to our daily BC podcast "Locked on Boston College" and let you know about the newest episode, and give you listening options right on the site.

Hunter Long Returns

After a scary injury two weeks ago that caused him to leave on a cart, former Boston College tight end Hunter Long returned to the Miami Dolphins on Saturday. The third round pick finished the game with one reception for four yards, but the fact that he was back was big news in itself.

Charlotte North First Pitch

Missed this last week, but Tewaaraton Award winner and Boston College lacrosse player Charlotte North "threw" the first pitch at a Texas Rangers game. You can check the behind the back throw below.

Men's Soccer Game Postponed

BC's men soccer (1-0) had their game Sunday postponed against UMass, due to inclement weather forecasted because of Tropical Storm Henri.

Locked on Boston College- Alliance Dream Matches

On Friday, Nicole Auerbach of The Athletic tweeted out that the "alliance" between the ACC/Big Ten and Pac 12 could be finalized in the next week. If that was to happen the three conferences would have scheduling ramifications moving forward. Boston College would be on the block to get scheduled games against both conferences. Who would we like to see the Eagles play? We give our top five.

But there are also a few teams we aren't that interested in scheduling, we will give you that list too.

Additionally we talk about COVID-19 protocols for college football for this upcoming season, look at how that could impact Boston College. Talk recruiting news for the Eagles, including big weekends for '22 commits CJ Clinkscales, Alex Broome and Cam Barfield. All of that and more!