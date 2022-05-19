Skip to main content

Three '23 Recruits That Could Help Define BC's Class

A look at a trio of recruits who could change the perception of the Class of '23

On today's episode of Locked on Boston College we talk recruiting. Specifically the Eagles upcoming Class of '23. While previous classes under Jeff Hafley have received lots of early praise, ranking in the Top 15 for a large chunk of the summer, this class is different. Ranked 30th according to 247sports.com, the class still is working on bringing in those higher ranked recruits.

But the Eagles are heavily involved with some exciting higher ranked recruits. On today's episode of Locked on Boston College we look at three names that could become the "crown jewel" of the Class of 2023. This trio of recruits are all in good shape with the Eagles. We look at what these players could bring, why BC is doing well with them, and more!

