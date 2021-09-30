Morning Bulletin: How Can BC Beat Clemson

The BC Bulletin "Morning Bulletin" feature will be published every weekday to get you caught up on all of the news and tidbits you will want to know about regarding Boston College sports. It will also include links to our daily BC podcast "Locked on Boston College" and let you know about the newest episode, and give you listening options right on the site.

Prince Sets His Date

Prince Aligbe, a four star forward is setting his commitment date for this weekend. Boston College is reportedly in his final three along with Ohio State and Cal. Stay tuned to BC Bulletin for full analysis.

BC Women's Hockey and USCHO Poll

Locked on Boston College: How the Eagles can beat Clemson

On Saturday, Boston College gets a chance for a premier win when they take on the Clemson Tigers in Death Valley. While the Tigers are 2-2, they shouldn't be taken lightly, as Jeff Hafley said they are a few plays away from being 4-0. What do the Eagles have to do on Saturday to win this game? We give two BIG factors that will need to happen for this win to take place.

Also we are joined by '22 offensive lineman Noah Clifford from St. Thomas More in Connecticut. He stops by to talk about his journey from California to Tennessee to Connecticut to Chestnut Hill. Hear about what he thinks of the future of the program, and how he sees himself fit, and why he might be a real steal at offensive line.

Finally, we talk about basketball recruiting. Two big names are committing this weekend. Could the Eagles grab either? And if they do, how well has Earl Grant set this program up already?