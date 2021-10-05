October 5, 2021
Morning Bulletin: The Good, Bad & Ugly

A look at Boston College news and analysis for Tuesday, including our Locked on Boston College podcast!
Author:

The BC Bulletin "Morning Bulletin" feature will be published every weekday to get you caught up on all of the news and tidbits you will want to know about regarding Boston College sports. It will also include links to our daily BC podcast "Locked on Boston College" and let you know about the newest episode, and give you listening options right on the site.

Bye Week Coverage

Stay tuned to BC Bulletin this week for analysis of the first five games, reviewing themes and takeaways, along with coverage of basketball and recruiting. The site will be very busy this week!

Bowl Projections

Still very early in the season, but Brett McMurphy of The Stadium had his bowl projections this week that had Boston College playing Memphis in Fenway Bowl. Would not be an ideal end to the season for the Eagles both in terms of location, and opponent (Memphis just lost to Temple). 

Locked on Boston College---Good, Bad & Ugly

On today's episode of Locked on Boston College we look at a variety of topics heading out of last weekend's tough loss to Clemson. First we look at the good, bad and ugly from the game. Who were the two real standouts for the Eagles, and what got the negative labels.

Secondly, we look at Dennis Grosel. Many folks have been calling for the quarterback to be benched, but we explain why that may not be the best answer. Hear why it's great to love the backup quarterback, but once they get on the field it's a different story.

Finally, Mitch Wolfe stops by again and talks about other games from around the country, including Wake Forest defeating Louisville, and our favorite segment, "What happened to UMass and Uconn football this weekend!

All of this and more on today's show.

