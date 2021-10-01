October 1, 2021
Publish date:

Morning Bulletin: BC/Clemson Predictions

A look at the world of Boston College athletics for Friday
Author:

The BC Bulletin "Morning Bulletin" feature will be published every weekday to get you caught up on all of the news and tidbits you will want to know about regarding Boston College sports. It will also include links to our daily BC podcast "Locked on Boston College" and let you know about the newest episode, and give you listening options right on the site.

In depth conversation with Jeff Hafley

The Boston College magazine did a great feature on Jeff Hafley and his time so far at Boston College. Check out the article and video, both are worth your time. 

BC women's hockey starts year off with Win.

Boston College women's hockey had their first game of the year and it ended with an overtime win 2-1 over Penn State. Kelly Browne hit the game winner for the Eagles. 

Locked on Boston College: BC/Clemson Preview & Predictions

Boston College has a huge game on Saturday against the #25 Clemson Tigers in Death Valley. On today's show we are joined by Eric Hoffses to talk about the game, what we think about the Eagles chances and preview the other ACC games. Make sure to like and subscribe to Locked on Boston College on Youtube or wherever you get your podcasts.

