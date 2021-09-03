September 3, 2021
Morning Bulletin: September 3, 2021

Another big episode including our predictions for BC vs. Colgate
Author:

The BC Bulletin "Morning Bulletin" feature will be published every weekday to get you caught up on all of the news and tidbits you will want to know about regarding Boston College sports. It will also include links to our daily BC podcast "Locked on Boston College" and let you know about the newest episode, and give you listening options right on the site.

Women's Soccer Drops One to South Carolina

Close one for the Eagles on Thursday, but they drop a 1-0 game to #10 South Carolina. 

Locked on Boston College---Prediction Show

Boston College football kicks off the 2021 season on Saturday against the Colgate Raiders in Alumni Stadium. Months of preparation have led to this game. We are joined by site contributor Eric Hoffses who looks at this game, and talks about what he wants to see. It's an FCS football game, but still there are things to be taken away from this matchup.

Secondly, Eric gives his gambling odds on some of the big ACC football matchups of the weekend. What does he say about FSU and Notre Dame, or Clemson and Georgia, or even Louisville and Ole Miss. Hear his picks, and make sure to make your own on our Maroon and Gold Forums Pick Em Challenge!

Finally, Eric and AJ wrap up their preview of the BC football team. What does Eric think, and what are his predictions for the season?

All of this and more on today's show!

