Morning Bulletin: Another Coaching Change for BC Football

The BC Bulletin "Morning Bulletin" feature will be published every weekday to get you caught up on all of the news and tidbits you will want to know about regarding Boston College sports. It will also include links to our daily BC podcast "Locked on Boston College" and let you know about the newest episode, and give you listening options right on the site.

Women's Lacrosse Downs UVA Eagles win ACC opener in Charlottesville

Boston College saw something they hadn't seen before all year, a deficit, but in the end a strong second half paved the way for a win over the Hoos. After falling behind 10-9 at halftime, BC roared back to life outscoring UVA 13-5 in the second half. Charlotte North scored six goals, Caitlynn Mossman put in five, while Jenn Medjid and Belle Smith each had four. he Eagles return to action on Saturday against Brown at 1 p.m. in Providence.

Louis Addazio finds new job Second new role for the former Eagle this offseason

Former Boston College tight end Louie Addazio is on the move again, joining his father Steve with the Texas A&M Aggies. The elder Addazio was named the offensive line coach this offseason, while Louie was set to become the offensive line coach with Nevada. It is unclear what his role will be under Jimbo Fischer.

Locked on Boston College: BC Football Loses Yet Another Coach, and Men's Basketball Makes It Two Straight Wins

Rich Gunnell, BC's running backs coach and legendary player is no longer with the staff. We look at the move and talk about why it was done. We also talk about Jeff Hafley showing the ruthless tendency that all coaches need a streak of to be successful. Finally, a discussion on BC basketball's second straight ACC win with a win against NC State on Wednesday night. Listen below!

Join our forum to talk BC football, basketball, hockey and recruiting! Become part of our BC Bulletin message board and forum. It is a free way to comment on our posts, and interact with other Boston College fans and alumni. Make sure to sign up and become a member. Click here to join today!

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook and following on us on Twitter.

Facebook- BostonCollegeSI

Twitter: @BulletinBC, @AJBlack_BC