Morning Bulletin: Women's Basketball Crushes Syracuse

Big win for the women's basketball team and more!
The BC Bulletin "Morning Bulletin" feature will be published every weekday to get you caught up on all of the news and tidbits you will want to know about regarding Boston College sports. It will also include links to our daily BC podcast "Locked on Boston College" and let you know about the newest episode, and give you listening options right on the site.

Women's Basketball Crushes Syracuse

Boston College earned their first ACC win in dominating fashion blasting the Orange 91-75. Maria Gakdeng led the Eagles with 21 points, as BC cruised for four quarters. Marnelle Garraud hit five three pointers, Makayla Dickens put in 15 points as well. Boston College will face off with Clemson this weekend.

Locked on Boston College: Battle To Stay Out of The ACC Basement: Pitt Basketball Preview

On Saturday, the Boston College Eagles face off with the Pitt Panthers in Pittsburgh. This game features two teams expected to finish at the bottom of the conference. We talk about what BC needs to do to stay out of the basement. Also, a huge win by BC women's basketball who smoked Syracuse on Thursday, what happened? Finally, more news and notes from around the school.

Morning Bulletin: Women's Basketball Crushes Syracuse

