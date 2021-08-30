Morning Bulletin: Boston College News for August 30, 2021

The BC Bulletin "Morning Bulletin" feature will be published every weekday to get you caught up on all of the news and tidbits you will want to know about regarding Boston College sports. It will also include links to our daily BC podcast "Locked on Boston College" and let you know about the newest episode, and give you listening options right on the site.

Men's Soccer Gets Into Win Column

Boston College men's soccer won the Battle of Comm Ave, taking down BU for their first victory of the season, 2-1. Stefan Sigurdarson scored both goals for the Eagles, including the game winner in the 61st minute. The Eagles (1-1) will return to the pitch on Monday against Hartford.

Jeff Hafley on Packer and Durham

Locked on Boston College---Depth Chart Released

On Monday, Boston College released their first depth chart of the 2021 season. On today's show we examine both the defensive and offensive side of the ball, and give our analysis. Who were the biggest surprises? And should we be concerned that there are nine true freshmen on the chart? Also, what position looks the deepest...we discuss them all.

In addition, with Saturday being the first live home game with fans for Jeff Hafley and Phil Jurkovec, what could the attendance be like against the Colgate Raiders? Using previous games against FCS squads we look at what that number could be.

All of this and more on today's show!

It's a perfect time to join our forum! Become part of our BC Bulletin message board and forum. It is a free way to comment on our posts, and interact with other Boston College fans and alumni. Make sure to sign up and become a member. Click here to join today!

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook and following on us on Twitter.

Facebook- BostonCollegeSI

Twitter: @BulletinBC, @AJBlack_BC

Instagram: @bostoncollegebulletin

Photo courtesy of BCEagles.com