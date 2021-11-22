Morning Bulletin: Dissecting a Tough Football Loss

The BC Bulletin "Morning Bulletin" feature will be published every weekday to get you caught up on all of the news and tidbits you will want to know about regarding Boston College sports. It will also include links to our daily BC podcast "Locked on Boston College" and let you know about the newest episode, and give you listening options right on the site.

Hockey grabs three points from Maine

Boston College men's hockey took three points from the Maine Black Bears this weekend. The Eagles easily won on Thursday 6-2, Jack McBain led the Eagles with a hat trick. On Friday, the two teams went to overtime, with Black Bears forward Donovan Houle scoring through the five hole in the third round of a shoot out to secure the extra point.

BC women's basketball earns victory against Providence

Joanna McNamee's squad got scoring from up and down the roster as BC defeated the Providence Friars on Saturday 85-73. 58 of those points came in the second half, as Marnelle Garraud, Cameron Swartz, Taylor Soule, Maria Gakdeng, and Makayla Dickens all had double digits. BC improves to 3-1 and will face Northeastern on Wednesday.

Split for women's hockey

It was a win and a loss for BC women's hockey this weekend as the squad earned a victory over Holy Cross before falling to rival Boston University on Sunday. Abby Newhook scored the game winner for BC against Holy Cross.

Locked on Boston College---Slow Start Dooms BC

Boston College came out of the gates looking flat and uninspired, and FSU took advantage scoring 26 points to create a huge hole for Phil Jurkovec and company to dig out of. BC's offense struggled, the defense struggled, everyone on the home team didn't show up until the second half. That is when the adjustments were made, unfortunately it was too little too late. We are joined by Mitchell Wolfe to talk about the game, and some of the mistakes made by the coaching staff and players.

