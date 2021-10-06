Morning Bulletin: Recruiting Updates For Boston College Football and Basketball

A look at Boston College news from around Chestnut Hill, including our newest episode of Locked on Boston College!

Men's Soccer Earns Win Over Northeastern

BC men's soccer defeated the Northeastern Huskies on Tuesday evening 2-1. Goals from Drew Serafino and Michael Suski gave BC the edge. BC (4-4-2) faces off against UVA on Friday in Charlottesville at 8pm. The game can be found on NESN and the ACC Network.

Locked on Boston College---Recruiting Talk

Last week Boston College basketball landed their second big recruit of the 2022 with the commitment of four star forward Prince Aligbe out of Minnehaha, Minnesota. While Earl Grant has yet to coach a game in Chestnut Hill, he has already done an incredible job turning around the recruiting efforts of the program. Late last week the Eagles landed a commitment from Prince Aligbe, a '22 forward from Minnehaha, Minnesota. We look at how improved the Eagles could be in two years.

Secondly we look at the BC football recruiting class, which recently received their team ranking from SI All American. How is Hafley's crew looking and will it change in the next few months?

