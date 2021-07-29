Locked on Boston College: Camp Storylines

On today's Locked on Boston College, our daily Eagles podcast, we look at the start of the upcoming summer camp. With BC coming off a 6-5 season, head coach Jeff Hafley is going to be looking to improve. What are some of the key areas that the team will need to work on to take that next step. We look at the offense, defense and special teams to get the full picture.

In addition in our news segment, we talk about the release of the men's hockey schedule. What big games does BC have coming up in 2021, and how will they fare? And what about the return of the Beanpot Tournament.

All of this and more on today's show!

