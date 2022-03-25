Morning Bulletin: How Can BC Football's Defense Take the Next Step in 2022?

The BC Bulletin "Morning Bulletin" feature will be published every weekday to get you caught up on all of the news and tidbits you will want to know about regarding Boston College sports. It will also include links to our daily BC podcast "Locked on Boston College" and let you know about the newest episode, and give you listening options right on the site.

BCEagles.com Women's Basketball Season Ends with Loss to Columbia

BC women's lost in the Sweet 16 of the WNIT, falling to Columbia 54-51 in New York. The Eagles led for almost the entire game, until 1:31 left in the game when the Lions scored the final six points of the game. Taylor Soule had a chance to give BC the lead with seconds remaining but missed a layup. BC's defense took control of the first half holding Columbia to 0-14 from three point range, but it was the Eagles who struggled offensively in the second half. Cam Swartz in her final game with BC scored 24 points, while transfer Dontavia Waggoner had nine points and 11 rebounds.

BC Hockey Lands Transfer Goalie

Boston College men's hockey has already hit the transfer portal with the addition of 24 year old Mitchell Benson of Colgate. The graduate student had a 10-7-3, .922, 2.39 GAA and was third in the ECAC in save percentage the previous season.

Locked on Boston College: How Can BC Football's Defense Take the Next Step in 2022?

BC football's defense under Jeff Hafley has gone from average to pretty good, but they haven't been "great" yet. Where does the improvement need to come from for BC to take that next step? We look at one aspect in particular that needs to improve. In addition, you asked, we answered, we have questions about Jerry York, Alumni Stadium, admission standards and more! And finally, BC women's basketball sees their season end in New York.

