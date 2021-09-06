Morning Bulletin: September 6, 2021

The BC Bulletin "Morning Bulletin" feature will be published every weekday to get you caught up on all of the news and tidbits you will want to know about regarding Boston College sports. It will also include links to our daily BC podcast "Locked on Boston College" and let you know about the newest episode, and give you listening options right on the site.

Huge Weekend for BC Field Hockey

It was a big weekend for #7 BC field hockey who swept two massive games in the Big Ten/ACC challenge. First BC knocked off #9 Maryland and then followed that up with a win over #4 Northwestern on Sunday. Milagros Arteta scored the game winner against the Terps, while Elizabeth Warner hit the big goal against the Wildcats

Steve Addazio Crushed by Denver Post

Former Boston College head coach Steve Addazio was ripped by the Denver Post after the Rams were clobbered by South Dakota State on Friday. "It’s the way they got out-Dazzed. The ‘Rabbits were bigger. Stronger. Faster. Tougher. Sounder. In every category second-year CSU coach Steve Addazio purports his teams to excel, the Rams were second-best. A distant second, at that."

Locked on Boston College---Colgate Win

Boston College took care of business on Saturday, easily defeating Colgate 51-0 in front of 28k at Alumni Stadium. It was BC's first home game with fans since the COVID-19 hit. We are joined by Mitchell Wolfe to talk about the offense, and Phil Jurkovec who threw for almost three hundred yards. Zay Flowers, who had 150 yards combined in the air and ground, and a defense who pitched their first shut out on opening day since 2009. Hear about our thoughts on Trae Barry, Jaden Williams, Shitta Sillah, and all the other Eagles.

Hear from the coaches and staff, the players, and learn about injuries that happened before the game.

All of this and more on today's show!