Skip to main content

Morning Bulletin: What is Wrong With BC Hockey?

A look at Boston College news from around the internet

The BC Bulletin "Morning Bulletin" feature will be published every weekday to get you caught up on all of the news and tidbits you will want to know about regarding Boston College sports. It will also include links to our daily BC podcast "Locked on Boston College" and let you know about the newest episode, and give you listening options right on the site.

Recruiting Continuing to Climb (via ACC Network)

FKpGxyZXIAAnm3R

The Eagles continue to climb the latest rankings, this time on ESPN who has Hafley's squad at #6. This is a huge improvement over just a few years ago where Boston College was consistently last.

Zion Johnson Turning Heads at Senior Bowl

Zion Johnson - 2022 NFL Draft

ZionJohnson

Guard Zion Johnson continues to impress during this week's practice at the Senior Bowl. He has practiced at every offensive line position and has garnered lots of praise from various scouts and analysts. Matt Miller of ESPN even pointed him out for his work 

Locked on Boston College: What the heck is wrong with BC Hockey?

Boston College men's hockey had arguably their worst month in a long time, going 0-7-1. And it's not just that they are losing, it's the way they are losing. On Tuesday, they let up six unanswered goals to Harvard, and they lost to Hockey East bottom dwellers Maine and UNH. What is wrong with the Eagles?

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Also we look at National Signing Day, and some of the news of the day. Listen below and make sure to subscribe to the Youtube Channel for all of your content!

Join our forum to talk BC football, basketball, hockey and recruiting! Become part of our BC Bulletin message board and forum. It is a free way to comment on our posts, and interact with other Boston College fans and alumni. Make sure to sign up and become a member. Click here to join today!

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook and following on us on Twitter.

Facebook- BostonCollegeSI

Twitter: @BulletinBC, @AJBlack_BC

BC Hockey Review Part I
Podcast

Morning Bulletin: What is Wrong With BC Hockey?

13 minutes ago
Comment
USATSI_12528920_168388155_lowres
Football

Five Takeaways From John McNulty's Press Conference

15 hours ago
Comment
USATSI_15050754_168388155_lowres
Recruiting

2022 Boston College National Signing Day Notebook

18 hours ago
Comment
USATSI_5022630_168388155_lowres
Podcast

Morning Bulletin: New OC John McNulty Introduced

22 hours ago
Comment
kobaywhite
Football

Boston College 2022 Football Roster Tracker

23 hours ago
Comment
USATSI_17474127_168388155_lowres
Basketball

UVA Defense Holds Strong To Knock Off Boston College 67-55

23 hours ago
Comment
IsaiahFarris2
Recruiting

Boston College Lands Commitment from '22 DB Isaiah Farris

Feb 1, 2022
Comment
USATSI_17573151_168388155_lowres
Basketball

Boston College vs. UVA: Live Updates

Feb 1, 2022
Comment
USATSI_17572968_168388155_lowres
Basketball

Boston College vs. UVA: Final Thoughts & Predictions

Feb 1, 2022
Comment