Morning Bulletin: What is Wrong With BC Hockey?

The BC Bulletin "Morning Bulletin" feature will be published every weekday to get you caught up on all of the news and tidbits you will want to know about regarding Boston College sports. It will also include links to our daily BC podcast "Locked on Boston College" and let you know about the newest episode, and give you listening options right on the site.

Recruiting Continuing to Climb (via ACC Network) The Eagles continue to climb the latest rankings, this time on ESPN who has Hafley's squad at #6. This is a huge improvement over just a few years ago where Boston College was consistently last.

Zion Johnson Turning Heads at Senior Bowl

Zion Johnson - 2022 NFL Draft

Guard Zion Johnson continues to impress during this week's practice at the Senior Bowl. He has practiced at every offensive line position and has garnered lots of praise from various scouts and analysts. Matt Miller of ESPN even pointed him out for his work

Locked on Boston College: What the heck is wrong with BC Hockey?

Boston College men's hockey had arguably their worst month in a long time, going 0-7-1. And it's not just that they are losing, it's the way they are losing. On Tuesday, they let up six unanswered goals to Harvard, and they lost to Hockey East bottom dwellers Maine and UNH. What is wrong with the Eagles?

Also we look at National Signing Day, and some of the news of the day. Listen below and make sure to subscribe to the Youtube Channel for all of your content!

Join our forum to talk BC football, basketball, hockey and recruiting! Become part of our BC Bulletin message board and forum. It is a free way to comment on our posts, and interact with other Boston College fans and alumni. Make sure to sign up and become a member. Click here to join today!

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook and following on us on Twitter.

Facebook- BostonCollegeSI

Twitter: @BulletinBC, @AJBlack_BC