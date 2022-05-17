Skip to main content

Morning Bulletin: Hockey Introduces New Head Coach Greg Brown

A look at Boston College news from around the campus

The BC Bulletin "Morning Bulletin" feature will be published every weekday to get you caught up on all of the news and tidbits you will want to know about regarding Boston College sports. It will also include links to our daily BC podcast "Locked on Boston College" and let you know about the newest episode, and give you listening options right on the site.

Greg Brown Introduces As Head Coach

On Monday, Boston College men's hockey introduced Greg Brown as their new head coach. The former assistant, replaces the legendary Jerry York who retired at the conclusion of the 2021-22 season. Brown spoke about his excitement in landing the job, and more. The big news from his press conference is that he is planning on keeping York's assistants on his staff. You can watch the entire press conference below.

Locked on Boston College: Lacrosse Cruises to Elite 8

Charlotte North continues to lay the foundation of becoming the best Boston College athlete of all time. On Sunday, she and her squad defeated Denver to head to the Elite 8. We look at the shape of the program, odds for winning the Natty and more!

Also, Boston College football is in need of a big season, after finishing the first two years under Jeff Hafley with a 12-11 record. There are a handful of games that are going to be important for the Eagles, we look at some of the most critical.

