Morning Bulletin: Trends Under Jeff Hafley

Jack Bicknell Jr. Finds New Home Leaves Louisville for UNC

Former Boston College center Jack Bicknell Jr, who played during the Doug Flutie days is heading to UNC as their new offensive line coach. The news was first reported by Bruce Feldman.

Boston College Offers Fred Payne Class of '23 offer goes out from Earl Grant

Boston College offered a 6-1 point guard from Kansas. The two star guard also holds offers from Louisiana, Tulane, North Texas and Grambling State.

Locked on Boston College: Trending With Jeff Hafley

We are now into year three of Jeff Hafley's tenure at Boston College. On today's episode we look at some trends of his tenure. What are the positive and negative parts of the Eagles game on special teams, offense and defense? We dive in and take a look, and give you our analysis!

