Skip to main content

Morning Bulletin: Trends Under Jeff Hafley

A look at Boston College news from Monday

The BC Bulletin "Morning Bulletin" feature will be published every weekday to get you caught up on all of the news and tidbits you will want to know about regarding Boston College sports. It will also include links to our daily BC podcast "Locked on Boston College" and let you know about the newest episode, and give you listening options right on the site.

Jack Bicknell Jr. Finds New Home

USATSI_15560683_168388155_lowres

Leaves Louisville for UNC

Former Boston College center Jack Bicknell Jr, who played during the Doug Flutie days is heading to UNC as their new offensive line coach. The news was first reported by Bruce Feldman.

Boston College Offers Fred Payne

Screen Shot 2022-03-01 at 10.31.33 AM

Class of '23 offer goes out from Earl Grant

Boston College offered a 6-1 point guard from Kansas. The two star guard also holds offers from Louisiana, Tulane, North Texas and Grambling State. 

Locked on Boston College: Trending With Jeff Hafley

We are now into year three of Jeff Hafley's tenure at Boston College. On today's episode we look at some trends of his tenure. What are the positive and negative parts of the Eagles game on special teams, offense and defense? We dive in and take a look, and give you our analysis!

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Mailbag Questions Needed!

We are going to be doing a weekly mailbag segment on the podcast, and need your questions! If you have one please send them to bostoncollegesi at gmail dot com. 

Join our forum to talk BC football, basketball, hockey and recruiting! Become part of our BC Bulletin message board and forum. It is a free way to comment on our posts, and interact with other Boston College fans and alumni. Make sure to sign up and become a member. Click here to join today!

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook and following on us on Twitter.

Facebook- BostonCollegeSI

Twitter: @BulletinBC, @AJBlack_BC

DSC03169
Podcast

Morning Bulletin: Trends Under Jeff Hafley

By A.J. Black
16 seconds ago
Comment
Recruiting Notebook: March 10, 2020
Recruiting

Potential BC Target '23 RB DJ Braswell Named Top Performer at Under Armour Camp

By A.J. Black
22 hours ago
Comment
Taji Johnson
Football

Major Takeaways from Boston College Football's Spring Roster

By Mitchell Wolfe
Feb 28, 2022
Comment
Practice Photo
Podcast

Morning Bulletin: Spring Football Opens!

By A.J. Black
Feb 28, 2022
Comment
FMj5-caWUAMNm2N
Recruiting

Boston College Lands Commitment From '23 QB Jacobe Robinson

By A.J. Black
Feb 26, 2022
Comment
USATSI_17569641_168388155_lowres
Basketball

Boston College Men's Basketball Falls to Clemson 70-60

By A.J. Black
Feb 26, 2022
Comment
USATSI_17699663_168388155_lowres
Basketball

Clemson at Boston College: Live Updates

By A.J. Black
Feb 26, 2022
Comment
IMG_0096
Maroon & Gold+

'23 Tight End Connor Cox "Thankful" for Boston College Offer

By A.J. Black
Feb 26, 2022
Comment
Member Exclusive
USATSI_15273094_168388155_lowres
Football

Boston College Announces the Hiring of Savon Huggins & Darrell Wyatt

By A.J. Black
Feb 26, 2022
Comment