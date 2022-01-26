Morning Bulletin: Former BC Lineman Lands NFL Front Office Job

A look at all the Boston College news from around the school, including our newest episode of Locked on Boston College

The BC Bulletin "Morning Bulletin" feature will be published every weekday to get you caught up on all of the news and tidbits you will want to know about regarding Boston College sports. It will also include links to our daily BC podcast "Locked on Boston College" and let you know about the newest episode, and give you listening options right on the site.

Eight Football Players Named All-ACC Academics

Eight Players were named to the All ACC Academic Team on Tuesday. Linebackers Vinny DePalma and Isaiah Graham Mobley, offensive lineman Zion Johnson, defensive ends Brandon Barlow and Marcus Valdez, punter Connor Lytton, and defensive back Jaiden Woodbey, and punter Grant Carlson were all honored. Women's Hockey Hannah Bilka and Abby Newhook each had three-point nights while Abigail Levy made 30 saves as the Boston College women's hockey team topped Providence College, 4-2, on Tuesday night at Kelley Rink. BC continues their schedule this weekend with games against UConn and BU Ryan Poles Named Chicago Bears GM, Could He Bring Brian Flores to Windy City? Current Kansas City executive Ryan Poles, a former Boston College offensive lineman took over as the Chicago Bears GM on Monday night. Replacing Ryan Pace, Poles gives the Eagles another alumni in a big shot. Also we preview today's game against UNC, can the Eagles do better against the Tar Heels than they did in their last matchup? Finally, women's basketball is red hot, will they make the tournament? Listen and subscribe!

Make sure to subscribe to our Youtube channel. It's free and you will get notifications every time there is a new episode of Locked on Boston College available.

Join our forum to talk BC football, basketball, hockey and recruiting! Become part of our BC Bulletin message board and forum. It is a free way to comment on our posts, and interact with other Boston College fans and alumni. Make sure to sign up and become a member. Click here to join today!

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook and following on us on Twitter.

Facebook- BostonCollegeSI

Twitter: @BulletinBC, @AJBlack_BC