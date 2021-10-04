Morning Bulletin: Heartache in Death Valley

The BC Bulletin "Morning Bulletin" feature will be published every weekday to get you caught up on all of the news and tidbits you will want to know about regarding Boston College sports. It will also include links to our daily BC podcast "Locked on Boston College" and let you know about the newest episode, and give you listening options right on the site.

BC Mens Hockey Wins Exhibition

The Eagles kicked off their upcoming season with a 4-1 win against AIC in an exhibition game. They open the season up on Friday in the Icebreaker Tournament in Worcester.

Hafley Addresses No Call

One of the biggest plays of the game against Clemson was the no call offsides call against Clemson…that was egregiously offsides. Jeff Hafley talked about it in Sunday's press conference.

Locked on Boston College: Eagles Lose Heartbreaker to Clemson

On Saturday, Boston College dropped a very winnable game against a sputtering Clemson squad. We look back at a game filled with mistakes, and mental lapses that helped the Tigers grab the victory over the Tigers. We are joined by Mitchell Wolfe who talks about the game, what he saw out of Dennis Grosel and the offense, and how impressive was the defense? We break down the game and explain why this one stung, but there is still a lot to look forward to moving forward.

