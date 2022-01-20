Skip to main content

Morning Bulletin: Hockey Routed by Fighting Irish

A look at Boston College news from around the internet including the newest episode of our podcast

The BC Bulletin "Morning Bulletin" feature will be published every weekday to get you caught up on all of the news and tidbits you will want to know about regarding Boston College sports. It will also include links to our daily BC podcast "Locked on Boston College" and let you know about the newest episode, and give you listening options right on the site.

Hockey Smashed by Notre Dame

The #13 Fighting Irish men's hockey team scored five second period goals in an 8-2 rout of Boston College on Wednesday evening. Ryder Rolston scored a hat trick for ND, as the Eagles dropped to 10-9-3 (5-6-2 HEA). Boston College will look to right their ship this weekend with a two game series against Providence.

Ethon Williams Enters Transfer Portal

Wide receiver Ethon Willliams entered the transfer portal on Wednesday. The rising junior was last seen in 2020 when he had one reception for the Eagles before injuries derailed his '20 and '21 seasons. He joins Kobay White, CJ Lewis and Jehlani Galloway as wide receivers in the portal. 

Locked on Boston College: Offense Silenced in Louisville

Boston College basketball couldn't continue their magic from Saturday as they fell to Louisville on Wednesday evening. Makai Ashton Langford led the Eagles, but his 22 point performance was not enough as the team shot 30% from the field. It wasn't much better for the hockey team, who got clobbered by Notre Dame 8-2. Finally, loads of roster news for BC football and we break it all down on today's show!

