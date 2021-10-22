    • October 22, 2021
    Publish date:

    Morning Bulletin: BC & Louisville Prediction Podcast

    News from around the world of Boston College athletics
    Author:

    The BC Bulletin "Morning Bulletin" feature will be published every weekday to get you caught up on all of the news and tidbits you will want to know about regarding Boston College sports. It will also include links to our daily BC podcast "Locked on Boston College" and let you know about the newest episode, and give you listening options right on the site.

    Hasselbeck Honored

    Former Boston College quarterback Matt Hasselbeck will be honored by the Seattle Seahawks this weekend, as he will entered into their Ring of Honor. 

    Scout Team Players of the Week

    Jeff Hafley had some interesting comments to make about this honor. It's not just an empty pat on the back. These players, get to travel with the team, something scout team players don't normally get to do. 

    Locked on Boston College: Prediction Episode

    Boston College and Louisville both are on a bit of a cold streak, but one team will get a win on Saturday as the two teams face off at Cardinal Stadium. Dennis Grosel, will look to exploit a questionable UL defense, while Malik Cunningham will look to see if he can gash a BC defense that couldn't stop the run in 2020. We are joined by Eric Hoffses who talks about the game, and gives his official prediction. We also talk about the Betonline.ag lines of the week for the ACC, and give our picks. Can Clemson overcome Pitt? How about Wake Forest and Army? Listen to our podcast for a full preview.

    Join our forum to talk BC football, basketball, hockey and recruiting! Become part of our BC Bulletin message board and forum. It is a free way to comment on our posts, and interact with other Boston College fans and alumni. Make sure to sign up and become a member. Click here to join today!

    You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook and following on us on Twitter.

    Facebook- BostonCollegeSI

    Twitter: @BulletinBC, @AJBlack_BC

