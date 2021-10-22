Morning Bulletin: BC & Louisville Prediction Podcast

The BC Bulletin "Morning Bulletin" feature will be published every weekday to get you caught up on all of the news and tidbits you will want to know about regarding Boston College sports. It will also include links to our daily BC podcast "Locked on Boston College" and let you know about the newest episode, and give you listening options right on the site.

Hasselbeck Honored

Former Boston College quarterback Matt Hasselbeck will be honored by the Seattle Seahawks this weekend, as he will entered into their Ring of Honor.

Scout Team Players of the Week

Jeff Hafley had some interesting comments to make about this honor. It's not just an empty pat on the back. These players, get to travel with the team, something scout team players don't normally get to do.

Locked on Boston College: Prediction Episode

Boston College and Louisville both are on a bit of a cold streak, but one team will get a win on Saturday as the two teams face off at Cardinal Stadium. Dennis Grosel, will look to exploit a questionable UL defense, while Malik Cunningham will look to see if he can gash a BC defense that couldn't stop the run in 2020. We are joined by Eric Hoffses who talks about the game, and gives his official prediction. We also talk about the Betonline.ag lines of the week for the ACC, and give our picks. Can Clemson overcome Pitt? How about Wake Forest and Army? Listen to our podcast for a full preview.

