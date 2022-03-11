Morning Bulletin: Fallout From BC Loss to Miami

The BC Bulletin "Morning Bulletin" feature will be published every weekday to get you caught up on all of the news and tidbits you will want to know about regarding Boston College sports. It will also include links to our daily BC podcast "Locked on Boston College" and let you know about the newest episode, and give you listening options right on the site.

Harold Landry is going to get paid

Former Boston College defender Harold Landry signed a five year 87.5 million dollar contract with the Titans. This long term deal came just after the window closed where the Titans could have franchised him. Landry had 12 sacks last year with Tennessee, on his way to making the Pro Bowl.

Mask/Vaccination Policy Updated

Boston College updated their mask and vaccination policy for indoor athletic events. Proof of vaccination, and masks are no longer necessary.

Soul Crushing Loss to Miami Shows Again That BC Basketball is No Longer Dead

A last second layup in overtime by Miami ended Boston College's magical run through the ACC tournament. And with that brutal end comes the feeling of disappointment and heartache. AND THAT IS A GOOD THING. For the first time in over a decade, the fans were invested in the team, and a loss like this actually hurt. We break down the loss, but look at an exhilarating ending to the season, and excitement building for the future.

