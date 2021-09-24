Morning Bulletin: Predictions, Visitor Lists and More!

The BC Bulletin "Morning Bulletin" feature will be published every weekday to get you caught up on all of the news and tidbits you will want to know about regarding Boston College sports. It will also include links to our daily BC podcast "Locked on Boston College" and let you know about the newest episode, and give you listening options right on the site.

Andre Roye Commits to Penn State

Another name that has been floated around that had BC interest was '22 offensive lineman Andre Roye from St. Frances Academy. While BC didn't make his final list, he had been tweeting about BC recently.

Visitors List for Saturday's Game

Visitors List for Saturday's Game

We have been working on a visitors list for Saturday's game against the Tigers

Locked on Boston College Predictions

On today's show it is prediction time for Boston College vs. Missouri. This week's game has turned into a rather feisty affair after the comments of Mizzou head coach Eli Drinkwitz about the "great state of Massachusetts". We look at the factors heading into the game, including the weather, crowd size and more. And has Drinkwitz's comments added some extra fuel to BC's gameplan?

Secondly, we look at the key matchup of this game. Not to give it away but the matchup is a defensive one for Boston College. Hear our explanation on why it is so important. Finally, talking predictions, what are the hosts predicting? Listen below.

