    • October 13, 2021
    Morning Bulletin: Big NC State/BC Podcast Preview

    A look at Boston College news from around Chestnut Hill
    The BC Bulletin "Morning Bulletin" feature will be published every weekday to get you caught up on all of the news and tidbits you will want to know about regarding Boston College sports. It will also include links to our daily BC podcast "Locked on Boston College" and let you know about the newest episode, and give you listening options right on the site.

    Jeff Hafley has a message for the fans and students

    Boston College's head coach had a message about getting to the game on time for Saturday. 

    Eagles in the NHL

    Last night puck dropped on the 2021-22 season in the NHL. 20 former Boston College players made the starting roster for various NHL teams. 

    Locked on Boston College: Big BC/NC State Preview

    On Saturday, one of the biggest ACC games of the year will be played in Chestnut Hill between the NC State Wolfpack and Boston College Eagles. On today's special crossover with Locked on Wolfpack we preview all the positions, looking to see which team has an edge. Which program has the bigger advantage heading into the big matchup on Saturday? We break it all down with Kenton Gibbs, former NC State defensive tackle.

    Join our forum to talk BC football, basketball, hockey and recruiting! Become part of our BC Bulletin message board and forum. It is a free way to comment on our posts, and interact with other Boston College fans and alumni. Make sure to sign up and become a member. Click here to join today!

    You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook and following on us on Twitter.

    Facebook- BostonCollegeSI

    Twitter: @BulletinBC, @AJBlack_BC

    Morning Bulletin: Big NC State/BC Podcast Preview

