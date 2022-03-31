Morning Bulletin: New Commitment is In

The BC Bulletin "Morning Bulletin" feature will be published every weekday to get you caught up on all of the news and tidbits you will want to know about regarding Boston College sports. It will also include links to our daily BC podcast "Locked on Boston College" and let you know about the newest episode, and give you listening options right on the site.

Baseball Trounces Merrimack

Via BCEagles.com

BRIGHTON, Mass. – The Boston College baseball team hit six home runs in a 16-4 win over Merrimack at the Harrington Athletics Village on Wednesday evening. The Eagles improved to 11-14 on the season and head towards a weekend ACC series at home against Wake Forest off back-to-back wins.

Sophomore first baseman Joe Vetrano (Shrub Oak, N.Y.) drove in six runs on a pair of three-run homers, including one in the first to start the scoring. Sophomore right fielder Cameron Leary (Bethpage, N.Y.) doubled BC's early lead with a grand slam in the second to make it 8-0.

Freshman right-hander Luke Delongchamp (Holden, Mass.) got the win in a five-inning start. He fired five-shutout innings of one-hit ball with four strikeouts. Delongchamp (1-0) retired 11 in a row at one point beginning with an inning-ending double play in the top of the first.

Leary added three walks in a 2-for-2 performance with four runs scored and four driven in. Junior second baseman Luke Gold (Ballston, N.Y.) went 2-for-4 with a RBI-double.

The Eagles also got home runs from senior third baseman Lucas Stalman (Bedford Hills, N.Y.), junior left fielder Daniel Baruch (Cranston, R.I.) and freshman shortstop Sam McNulty (Cambridge, Mass.).

Women's Lacrosse Downs Dartmouth

Via BCEagles.com

CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. - The Boston College lacrosse team captured a 16-5 victory over Dartmouth on Wednesday afternoon in Alumni Stadium.

Boston College is 10-1 on the season and is 7-0 against non-conference opponents this season. Dartmouth falls to 2-6.

Caitlynn Mossman put forth an all-around effort with a career-high seven points after registering a game-high four goals with three assists. She was one of three Eagles with a hat trick, as Belle Smith and Jenn Medjid scored three times.

Charlotte North tied a season-high with three helpers on top of one goal, equaling four points. Mossman (7 points), Smith (5 points), North (4 points) and Medjid (3 points) all recorded at least three points.

Rachel Hall made five saves on the day, giving the senior 501 for her career. She is one of seven active players in the nation and one of three in the ACC with 500 for their career. Dartmouth battled the Eagles in the first quarter to register a 2-1 lead after the opening 15 minutes. The Big Green scored two straight times after Hollie Schleicher gave BC the first score.

It was all Eagles in the last three frames, outscoring their opponent 15-3. Mossman scored back-to-back times before goals by Ryan Smith and North pushed the lead to three. As time expired, North found (Belle) Smith to give the Eagles a 6-2 halftime edge.

Mckenna Davis was the fourth player with multiple scores, as she found the back of the net in the first 2:02 of the second half to stretch the lead to six. BC pulled away for the victory in the second half, earning a 38th straight victory when holding its opponent to fewer than 10 goals and a fifth straight triumph over Dartmouth.

Sydney Scales led the team with a pair of ground balls, and was joined by Kayla Martello and Hunter Roman with two caused turnovers. Martello also tallied a goal. Courtney Taylor and Schleicher posted five draw controls.

BC returns to ACC play on Saturday at 2 p.m. against Virginia Tech on the ACC Network.

Locked on Boston College: Commitment Alert! Eagles Land Defensive Lineman From Maryland

Boston College's Aazaar Abdul Rahim did again, bringing a defensive lineman from St. Frances Academy in Maryland. We look at the player, and the pipeline that is flowing from the program. Also, the ACC is part of the Power Five but looks like the future could be bleak for the conference. We discuss a startling graph from The Athletic and look at what commissioner Jim Phillips has to do to fix it. Finally the news looks at results from baseball, lacrosse and more!

Join our forum to talk BC football, basketball, hockey and recruiting! Become part of our BC Bulletin message board and forum. It is a free way to comment on our posts, and interact with other Boston College fans and alumni. Make sure to sign up and become a member. Click here to join today!

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook and following on us on Twitter.

Facebook- BostonCollegeSI

Twitter: @BulletinBC, @AJBlack_BC