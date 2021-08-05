Morning Bulletin: Boston College News For August 5, 2021

Our newest daily segment will be our Morning Bulletin, that breaks down some of the topics going around Boston College athletics and around the world of college athletics. You'll get even more access and information that we feel you will enjoy, fresh and ready with your morning coffee. Enjoy!

Jerome Robinson Finds A New Summer Home

Former Boston College guard Jerome Robinson will play in the NBA Summer League. The one time first round draft pick was waived by the Washington Wizards during the 2020-2021 season.

Editor AJ Black guest spot on ACC Nation

If you haven't checked it out, the conversation was filled with an indepth preview of Boston College and the upcoming season. Listen by clicking here.

Rothstein Projects Starting Five

Twitter dynamo Jon Rothstein was at Boston College yesterday and got the low down on the upcoming season. He gave his starting five of Makai Ashton Langford, Brevin Galloway, Demarr Langford, James Karnik and Quentin Post. In addition he talked about the play of true freshman Jaeden Zachary, and that he projects him to be valuable for the Eagles.

Alex Sanford Re-signs with Blues

Former Boston College forward Alex Sanford re-signed with the St. Louis Blues on Wednesday. Sanford scored 16 points (10 goals, six assists) in 52 games with the Blues last season.

New Locked on Boston College Episode

On today's show we talk about two very intriguing games for the Eagles, a tough two game stretch against Clemson and NC State. We look at both games and talk about the Eagles chances against two tough programs. Listen below, or make sure to subscribe to our Youtube page!

