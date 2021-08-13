Morning Bulletin: Boston College News for August 13, 2021

The BC Bulletin "Morning Bulletin" feature, will be published every weekday to get you caught up on all of the news and tidbits you will want to know about regarding Boston College sports. It will also include our daily BC podcast "Locked on Boston College" and let you know about the newest episode, and give you listening options right on the site.

Cam Johnson Sets Decision Date

Four star defensive back, and Boston College target Cam Johnson (St. Frances, MD) is going to announce his decision tomorrow. The battle is between Boston College and Virginia Tech at this point. We will have a full preview and prediction for premium members later today.

Jaden Williams Explodes During Camp

We will start to break down practice reports more starting on Monday, but one name popped off the page on Thursday. Freshman wide receiver Jaden Williams had FOUR touchdowns during practice. Comparisons to Zay Flowers were made on the report.

Locked on Boston College: Practice Talk

On Friday's show we finally dive into the start of practice for Boston College Football. We look at some of the exciting new names that have begun to pop up on the practice reports, including WR Jaden Williams and DT Izaiah Henderson. Hear about some of the newest updates from Chestnut Hill.

Also Boston College won't live or die by the transfer portal, according to Jeff Hafley, but they will utilize it when they need it. We review the transfers, and rank them based on who will have a bigger impact on this season. Will it be Trae Barry? Or Jaiden Lars-Woodbey? What about one of the Temple transfers? Hear our rationale.

Finally we look at the news of the day, including four Boston College players on the Reese's Senior Bowl watch list, and prized recruit Cam Johnson is ready to make his decision.

