Morning Bulletin: Mailbag Questions in Spring Football

The BC Bulletin "Morning Bulletin" feature will be published every weekday to get you caught up on all of the news and tidbits you will want to know about regarding Boston College sports. It will also include links to our daily BC podcast "Locked on Boston College" and let you know about the newest episode, and give you listening options right on the site.

ACC Tournament Ends Early For Women's Basketball

Boston College women's fell behind early against FSU, and a furious fourth quarter comeback came short as the Eagles fell 63-58 in the first round of the ACC tournament. Taylor Soule led the Eagles with 16 points, while Cam Swartz chipped in 11 points. This was a big loss for the Eagles, who will now have to wait on the committee on March 13th, to find out if they make the NCAA tournament.

BC Eagles NFL Combine Activities Begin For Trio of Eagles

Boston College linemen Alec Lindstrom and Zion Johnson, and linebacker Isaiah Graham Mobley have begun their NFL Combine activities. On Thursday, Lindstrom and Johnson spoke with the media. Some of the interesting topics that came up was Lindstrom's relationship with his brother, explaining that he would love to play with him in the NFL. Johnson spoke about teams he's talked to a lot, including the Steelers and Dolphins.

Mailbag Friday: BC Football Quarterbacks, Basketball '22 Expectations and More!

In our first weekly mailbag segment we get to your questions. We look at the quarterback position and give our prediction on who will be the signal caller moving forward. We also look at realistic expectations for BC basketball next season, whether women's basketball will go to the tournament and more! Listen and subscribe!

