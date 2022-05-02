Morning Bulletin: Quiet Draft Weekend For Eagles

A look at Boston College news from around the Eagles community

BC Women's Lacrosse Heading To ACC Championship

via BCEagles.com

SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The Boston College lacrosse team earned an ACC Championship berth with a 20-12 victory over No. 6 seed Virginia in the semifinal round on Sunday afternoon in South Bend.

The Eagles make their third finals trip in the past four seasons, which will take place next Saturday at 6 p.m. in Chapel Hill against top-seeded North Carolina.

Cassidy Weeks and Belle Smith turned in stellar efforts, as Weeks fired in a career-high six goals and one assist for a personal-high seven points. Weeks also had two caused turnovers on the evening.

Smith tied a personal best with nine points thanks to three goals and six helpers, tying a career mark. The duo combined for nine goals, seven assists, three caused turnovers and a ground ball.

Smith and Weeks were one of four Eagles who posted a hat trick. Hollie Schleicher tied a personal high with 10 draw controls. Andrea Reynolds joined Hunter Roman and Weeks with a pair of caused turnovers to lead the defense.

In the wire-to-wire win, four different Eagles scored to put together a 5-1 start in the first 9:49 of the contest. UVA sliced the deficit to one, but Charlotte North and Jenn Medjid scored on back-to-back possessions to give BC a 7-4 lead going into the second quarter.

BC went into the half with an 11-6 lead after Rachel Clark scored for the Cavaliers. Kayla Martello and Weeks answered UVA's goal in the early goings of the third quarter, giving BC a 13-7 lead.

UVA brought the lead back down to three, 14-11, late in the third frame. That was as close the Cavaliers would get thanks to a 6-1 Boston College surge to pull away, setting up next week's rematch of the No. 1 vs. 2 matchup from earlier this season.

Baseball Drops Two of Three To Notre Dame

Another tough weekend for BC baseball who dropped the final two games against Notre Dame in South Bend. On Friday, BC rode seven innings of strong pitching from Joe Mancini and a three run homerun by Cameron Leary to take the victory. On Saturday and Sunday BC allowed a combined 27 runs in a pair of losses. BC plays Siena and Bryant in a midweek series in Brighton.

Mike Palmer To Camp With New Orleans

Boston College safety Mike Palmer has been invited to mini-camp with the New Orleans Saints. He finished his Boston College career with four interceptions.

Locked on Boston College: BC Football Shut Out Of NFL Draft After Round One, But Players Find New Homes

After guard Zion Johnson was drafted in the first round, Boston College saw no players called in the NFL Draft. The biggest surprise was center Alec Lindstrom, who was projected anywhere from the 3rd to 7th round, and still wasn't drafted. Why did that happen? We are joined by BC Bulletin staff writer Mitch Wolfe to talk about the aftermath of the NFL Draft.

In the final segment we look at Jordan Addison's potential NIL deal with the USC Trojans, and what this whole thing means to college football .