Morning Bulletin: Searching For An OC

More Hardware for Maria Gakdeng

Boston College freshman Maria Gakdeng was named ACC Freshman of the Week for the fourth consecutive week. Gakdeng averaged 11 points, 5.5 rebounds, 3.5 blocks, and shot 71.4 percent from the floor in two games played against Pitt/Louisville. She also led the team in rebounding, blocked shots, and field goal percentage.

Hockey East Honors For Abby Newhook

Boston College women's forward Abby Newhook was named Hockey East Freshman of the Week. She recorded her sixth multi-point game of the season on Saturday with one goal and one assist against No. 10 UConn. She also fired six shots on goal in the overtime loss.

Locked on Boston College: Searching for an OC

Boston College reportedly still does not have an offensive coordinator, but should they be considering a change in how they run their offense? BC Bulletin editor AJ Black discusses the pros and cons of sticking with Frank Cignetti's scheme, and where the Eagles might want to adjust. Also we talk about Brevin Galloway and how he is the face of the Eagles, and look at four takeaways from Saturday's win over Clemson. Finally, news and notes from around Boston College.

