Morning Bulletin: Rebuilding The Offensive Line

A look at today's news from around Boston College

The BC Bulletin "Morning Bulletin" feature will be published every weekday to get you caught up on all of the news and tidbits you will want to know about regarding Boston College sports. It will also include links to our daily BC podcast "Locked on Boston College" and let you know about the newest episode, and give you listening options right on the site.

Locked on Boston College: Vrabel to the NFL & Rebuilding the Line

Have you followed Locked on Boston College on Youtube yet? It is easy and it is free! Just sign up for an account on Youtube (also free) and hit SUBSCRIBE. It will make sure that all episodes are sent directly to your feed. We will have bonus content and other features you won't find on the podcast feed!

Boston College's offensive line took another hit on Tuesday as tackle Tyler Vrabel entered the 2022 NFL Draft. With four players gone, we have on Mitch Wolfe to talk about the shape of the line, Vrabel's career at BC, and his future in the NFL. Also host AJ Black of BC Bulletin talks about the Eagles first commitment in the Class of 2024, an athlete from Everett, MA, Christian Zamor.

