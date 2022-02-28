Morning Bulletin: Spring Football Opens!

The BC Bulletin "Morning Bulletin" feature will be published every weekday to get you caught up on all of the news and tidbits you will want to know about regarding Boston College sports. It will also include links to our daily BC podcast "Locked on Boston College" and let you know about the newest episode, and give you listening options right on the site.

Women's Basketball Ends Regular Season With Win Swartz leads the way with 20 points

Boston College women's basketball jumped out to a 34 point halftime lead, and cruised to a 91-75 at the Carrier Dome. Cam Swartz scored her 1,000th point of her career, while leading the Eagles with 20 points. The Orange put a little scare in the Eagles as they stormed back in the second half, getting as close as 10, but the Eagles held on. BC will enter the ACC tournament as an 8 seed and face FSU in a rematch on Thursday. The Seminoles won their first matchup by 8.

Baseball Has Tough Weekend Lose 2 out of three on road trip

Boston College lost two out of three this weekend, with a win over Presbyterian on Friday, but fell to George Mason and USC Upstate on Saturday. Sunday's rematch with the Spartans was cancelled. On Friday, BC pitching held PC to just four hits, while first baseman Joe Vetrano went 4-for-5 and drove in three runs, including the go-ahead run in the top of the seventh. On Saturday, BC was up 1-0 in both games of a doubleheader, but fell 4-1 to George Mason and 6-2 to USC Upstate. The combined 10 runs allowed came in the eighth inning of each games as the Eagles dropped to 2-4.

BC Hockey Splits with BU Wins at home, falls on the road

BC hockey went 1-1 this weekend against their rival Boston University. On Friday Boston University stormed out to a 3-0 lead through 20 minutes on goals from Luke Tuch, Dylan Peterson and Wilmer Skoog, two of which came 15 seconds apart in the final two minutes of the frame. This was all the Terriers needed to secure the win. On Sunday, goalie Eric Dop had arguably his best game as an Eagle, stopping 42 shots for the victory. Drew Helleson scored the game winner late in the third period. BC wraps up their regular season against UMass next weekend.

Boston College opened spring football camp on Saturday, what were some of the interesting tidbits that came out of the practice? We look at some of the players to watch with Mitch Wolfe of BC Bulletin, along with the storylines you will want to know about. Also ring the commitment alert, BC football landed a 2023 quarterback commitment from Texas QB Jacobe Robinson.

And recapping a busy weekend in all other BC sports!

