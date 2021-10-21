Morning Bulletin: Talking Cardinals with Louisville Report

    • October 21, 2021
    The BC Bulletin "Morning Bulletin" feature will be published every weekday to get you caught up on all of the news and tidbits you will want to know about regarding Boston College sports. It will also include links to our daily BC podcast "Locked on Boston College" and let you know about the newest episode, and give you listening options right on the site.

    Cardinal Zone---Podcast with guest AJ Black

    We joined The Cardinal Zone, a Louisville podcast to talk this weekend's game. Here about Lamar Jackson, the Cardinals offense, and more on this week's show!

    Interesting Factoid

    Locked on Boston College---Talking Cardinals with Matt McGavic

    On Saturday the Boston College Eagles face off with the Louisville Cardinals in an important ACC matchup. On today's show we talk with Matt McGavic of the Louisville Report about the game. We hear about Malik Cunningham, the Cardinals impressive young offensive weapons, and a defense that has struggled. McGavic talks about the state of the Cardinals, and where expectations are around the team. In addition we talk about Lamar Jackson, who will have his number retired, along with our favorite moments of these matchups.

