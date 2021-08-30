Morning Bulletin: Boston College News for August 30, 2021

The BC Bulletin "Morning Bulletin" feature will be published every weekday to get you caught up on all of the news and tidbits you will want to know about regarding Boston College sports. It will also include links to our daily BC podcast "Locked on Boston College" and let you know about the newest episode, and give you listening options right on the site.

Isaiah McDuffie Finishes Big Preseason

Pro Football Focus ranked Boston College rookie Isaiah McDuffie as the top rated defensive player on the Green Bay Packers this summer. The 6th round draft has made his mark and could be heading towards bigger things this season. Will he start or see significant playing time? We shall see.

Eagles Offer Top Ranked Running Back

Richard Young, a '23 running back out of Lehigh Acres in Florida received a Boston College offer this weekend. Why is this a big deal? He's a five star recruit, the top ranked running back in the country, and has offers from every big program in the country. Obviously Boston College will have a LOT of work cut out for them to get in his future, but worth mentioning.

Big Weekend on the Heights.

Three big wins for some of the olympic sports on campus. Women's soccer crushed UConn 4-1 on a game played on Newton Campus. The Eagles had four scorers in the game (Sam Smith, Linda Boama, Ella Richards, and Laura Gouvin). BC plays South Carolina next.

BC volleyball improved to 3-0 on the season with wins this weekend over Holy Cross and Northeastern.

#7 Field hockey won a thriller this weekend, with an overtime victory over Maine. Fusine Govaert hit the game winner for the Eagles to snag the win.

Locked on Boston College: Colgate Week Kickoff!

