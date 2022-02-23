Morning Bulletin: Talking Football Recruiting & Coaching Changes

The BC Bulletin "Morning Bulletin" feature will be published every weekday to get you caught up on all of the news and tidbits you will want to know about regarding Boston College sports. It will also include links to our daily BC podcast "Locked on Boston College" and let you know about the newest episode, and give you listening options right on the site.

New Honor for North Charlotte North Named ACC Offensive Player of the Week

The senior attacker posted 11 goals through the two wins over Northwestern and BU while owning a .764 shot-on-goal percentage. She also became the ACC's all-time leader in goals after scoring four times against the Terriers, giving her 284 and counting. North's 18 goals are good for third in the nation and in the ACC.

Wisconsin hires former BC defensive coordinator Bill Sheridan Spent last two years with Air Force

Former Boston College defensive coordinator Bill Sheridan has been hired as the linebackers coach for the Wisconsin Badgers. Sheridan, who has also spent time with the Detroit Lions & New York Giants was the DL coach for Air Force the past two seasons.

Recruiting Talk: Attacking Massachusetts, Will New Coaches Help or Hurt, And More!

Boston College football has had mixed success in their own backyard, is that a concern? Or is Jeff Hafley going in the right direction? And how about the new staff, are they upgrades or not? We look at all these questions, and also talk about Earl Grant's first season compared to Al Skinner, Jim Christian, Steve Donahue and more!

