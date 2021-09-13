September 13, 2021
Morning Bulletin: September 13, 2021

A look at the news around Boston College football on Monday
Author:

The BC Bulletin "Morning Bulletin" feature will be published every weekday to get you caught up on all of the news and tidbits you will want to know about regarding Boston College sports. It will also include links to our daily BC podcast "Locked on Boston College" and let you know about the newest episode, and give you listening options right on the site.

Call Him The Closer

Boston College guard Brevin Galloway bragged on Twitter on Sunday that he was the host of new commit Chas Kelley. Per Galloway, he has been the host of the last two commitments, Donald Hand Jr. being the other. 

Steve Addazio Handles Loss, Like Steve Addazio

Former BC head coach Steve Addazio's Colorado State Rams blew a two touchdown lead against hapless Vanderbilt on Saturday. His reaction is typical Steve Addazio. 

Locked on Boston College- UMass Recap Edition

Boston College went in to the UMass game as -39 point favorites, but in the end, UMass battled the Eagles hard. On top of all that, BC starting quarterback Phil Jurkovec left the game after the first drive with a wrist injury. We talk about how that impacted the game, and the incredible performance by the ACC's top backup quarterback, Dennis Grosel.

Then we are joined by BC Bulletin's Mitchell Wolfe who talks to us about the offense and the defense. The offense did what it needed to do, rushing the ball for 250 yards against a smaller UMass front seven, but the defense of BC struggled. We look at whether it was a fluke or this is fixable.

Full analysis of the game, only on Locked on Boston College!

Listen below!

‘22 Guard Chas Kelley Commits to Boston College

Boston College 45 UMass 28: Defensive Observations

Decision Primer: '22 Guard Chas Kelley

Boston College 45 UMass 28: Observations on Offense

Boston College vs. UMass: Three Stars

Boston College Survives UMass 45-28

WR Zay Flowers Leaves Game With Injury

Boston College Leads UMass 14-0 At Halftime