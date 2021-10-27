Morning Bulletin: Hafley Makes His Decision

The BC Bulletin "Morning Bulletin" feature will be published every weekday to get you caught up on all of the news and tidbits you will want to know about regarding Boston College sports. It will also include links to our daily BC podcast "Locked on Boston College" and let you know about the newest episode, and give you listening options right on the site.

BC Holds Ice Jam

For the first time in ten years Boston College held their Ice Jam kickoff event at Conte Forum. Featuring a three point contest (Makai Ashton Langford hit five in a row), and various other contests, the Ice Jam is a kickoff event for winter sports. In year's past they have featured acts like Vanilla Ice, this year was hosted by former BC student and current radio host Courtney Cox, and featured guest Aaron Neismith of the Boston Celtics.

Locked on Boston College: Jeff Hafley Makes Decision At Quarterback But What Did He Decide?

On Tuesday, Boston College head coach Jeff Hafley spoke with reporters and announced he made a decision on Saturday's quarterback against the Syracuse Orange. However, his comments were vague and didn't mention WHO he picked. On today's show we talk about how his comments could mean that he is sticking with Dennis Grosel, and we also talk about the other options he could mean by his comments. Finally, we give our predictions on who will be the starting quarterback on Saturday.

