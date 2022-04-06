Morning Bulletin: Five Must Have Recruits For Boston College Football in 2023

A look at Boston College news from around Chestnut Hill and beyond

BC Baseball Heads to Beanpot Finals with Win over Northeastern

Boston College won their Beanpot opening round game 4-2 on Tuesday against Northeastern on Brighton Campus. Huskies slugger Danny Crossen hit a two run homerun to give NU an early lead but a solo home run from sophomore right fielder Cameron Leary. Junior second baseman Luke Gold then doubled and scored the tying run on a base hit to center from senior first baseman Ramon Jimenez ). Parker Landwehr hit the go ahead two run homerun to give the Eagles the lead, and closer Joey Ryan slammed the door for the save. Boston College will face off against UMass in the championship next Tuesday.

Wednesday's game against Quinnipiac has been cancelled due to forecasted rain. BC will return to the diamond this weekend for a home series against Pitt.

(Photo courtesy of BCEagles.com)

Locked on Boston College: Recruits Boston College Needs to Land

It's Recruiting Wrap up Wednesday, and we look at some of the big name impact recruits Boston College football are in good shape with. Jeff Hafley has been hitting with some good defenders of late, but we look at some of the bigger names still left on the recruiting board.

Also, the Eagles have been landing commitments from some national powerhouses like IMG Academy, St. Frances Academy in Maryland, Bishop Gorman in Nevada, and St. John's Bosco in California. Why are these places such an important indicator for future BC Eagles success?

Finally, the Jay McGillis Spring game has never been a big deal for Boston College. What are some realistic ways BC could make this more appetizing for the common fan? We look at some ideas.

