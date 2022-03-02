Morning Bulletin: Recruiting Wrap-up Wednesday

The BC Bulletin "Morning Bulletin" feature will be published every weekday to get you caught up on all of the news and tidbits you will want to know about regarding Boston College sports. It will also include links to our daily BC podcast "Locked on Boston College" and let you know about the newest episode, and give you listening options right on the site.

Boston College Athletics Abby Newhook Named Hockey East Freshman of the Year

Newhook received the honor on Tuesday. She led all Hockey East first-year players in overall points (32), goals (18) and assists (15) as well as in conference points (25), goals (13) and assists (12) during the 2021-22 season. Her 25 conference points and 32 overall points were both good for ninth overall in the league.

Pair of Women's Lacrosse Players Earn Weekly Awards

Boston College star Charlotte North was named the Co-Offensive Player of the Week and Courtney Taylor earned the ACC Defensive Player of the Week award. North also signed an NIL deal this week with Pennzoil.

Boston College Athletics BC Football Recruiting Wednesday: Stars or the Right Fit, Where Should Eagles Focus?

It's our first ever Recruiting Wrap-up Wednesday and we look at a topic that BC fans have been talking about. Star ranking. With a quarterback with no stars in the fold, should BC really be taking recruits with no stars? Or should the Eagles focus on developing their players, and trust their staff's evaluations? We talk about this and more on today's show!

