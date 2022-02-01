Skip to main content

Morning Bulletin: Spring Game Date Announced

All the Boston College news and information you need on Tuesday morning

The BC Bulletin "Morning Bulletin" feature will be published every weekday to get you caught up on all of the news and tidbits you will want to know about regarding Boston College sports. It will also include links to our daily BC podcast "Locked on Boston College" and let you know about the newest episode, and give you listening options right on the site.

Spring Game Date Announced

The 2022 Jay McGillis Spring Football Game will be played on April 9th at Alumni Stadium. With an 11am kickoff time, the game will be televised on the ACC Network. Stay tuned for future updates.

Women's Beanpot Set to Begin

The Women's Beanpot begins this afternoon, with Boston College taking on Harvard, and BU playing Northeastern. The Beanpot is returning after not taking place in 2021. 

Locked on Boston College: 2022 Schedule Reactions

The ACC released the remaining 2022 games for their football schedule. Boston College now knows their entire slate for the upcoming season. We look at the games, and give our initial reactions to the various placements. Also, John McNulty is set to become the new offensive coordinator. What will he bring to the Eagles, we look at some of his old statements and what that could mean. Finally, lots of recruiting news and more!

