Morning Bulletin: Spring Game Date Announced

Spring Game Date Announced

The 2022 Jay McGillis Spring Football Game will be played on April 9th at Alumni Stadium. With an 11am kickoff time, the game will be televised on the ACC Network. Stay tuned for future updates.

Women's Beanpot Set to Begin

The Women's Beanpot begins this afternoon, with Boston College taking on Harvard, and BU playing Northeastern. The Beanpot is returning after not taking place in 2021.

Locked on Boston College: 2022 Schedule Reactions

The ACC released the remaining 2022 games for their football schedule. Boston College now knows their entire slate for the upcoming season. We look at the games, and give our initial reactions to the various placements. Also, John McNulty is set to become the new offensive coordinator. What will he bring to the Eagles, we look at some of his old statements and what that could mean. Finally, lots of recruiting news and more!

