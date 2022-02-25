Morning Bulletin: Spring Practice Kicks Off!

The BC Bulletin "Morning Bulletin" feature will be published every weekday to get you caught up on all of the news and tidbits you will want to know about regarding Boston College sports. It will also include links to our daily BC podcast "Locked on Boston College" and let you know about the newest episode, and give you listening options right on the site.

Huge Win For BC WBB Against Duke Eagles grab victory on the road

Boston College (18-10, 9-8 ACC) earned a big road victory on Thursday evening, downing Duke 67-51. This was a huge win for the Eagles as they continue to build their resume for the NCAA tournament. Cam Swartz led the way with 21 points. As mentioned on the site earlier, BC is considered the "last team in" and needs to grab some wins to end the season. They play in the season finale on Sunday at Syracuse.

Boston College football opens up spring practice on Saturday with lots of changes, and a lot of things remaining the same. We look at the three major storylines facing Jeff Hafley, Phil Jurkovec and the Eagles this spring. Hear our thoughts below!

