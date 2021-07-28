Locked on Boston College: Questions Heading Into Camp

A look at the team heading into summer camp. What are some of the big remaining questions?

Locked on Boston College is our daily Eagles podcast that discusses all the big topics impacting the program. On today's show we look at summer camp which is set to open in a few weeks. What are some of the biggest questions facing this team? We look at positional questions, the health of some key players, and much more.

In addition the preseason All ACC team is out, and three Boston College players made the list. Is that snub to anyone in particular or are we happy with the outcome? In addition we talk about some of the other big news items of the day. Make sure to listen!

