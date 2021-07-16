Locked on Boston College: Superfan Talk On Fan Friday

On today's Locked on Boston College we spoke with Douglas Baker a Class of '22 student. He gives us a lowdown of his journey to Chestnut Hill, what it's like working on Gameops, and his perspective of the upcoming football season. Hear his player he is most excited about, his projected record, and what song is better at BC games, Sweet Caroline or Mr. Brightside.

In addition to that we look at the news of the day. AJ Dillon gets himself an applesauce deal, football recruiting news and much more.

Just a reminder, our podcast will go back to our daily format starting on Monday. And we have a special announcement in the podcast that you won't want to miss.

