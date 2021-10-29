Morning Bulletin: Syracuse & BC Preview Podcast

The BC Bulletin "Morning Bulletin" feature will be published every weekday to get you caught up on all of the news and tidbits you will want to know about regarding Boston College sports. It will also include links to our daily BC podcast "Locked on Boston College" and let you know about the newest episode, and give you listening options right on the site.

BC women's soccer drops finale to Clemson 4-1

It was a tough finale for the Eagles who finished the season 7-10-1.

Big night for AJ Dillon

Former Boston College running back AJ Dillon ran for 78 yards on 16 attempts on Thursday night as the Packers defeated the previously undefeated Arizona Cardinals.

Locked on Boston College: BC and Syracuse Preview

Boston College is heading in the wrong direction, and they need to beat their old Big East rival to get things right. On Saturday, BC faces off with Sean Tucker, and Garrett Shrader who have Syracuse playing very well, including a big win over Virginia Tech last weekend. While Boston College hasn't figured out their quarterback situation and has averaged 11 points per game in the conference. Can BC pull off the win, or are they headed for their fourth straight loss? We are joined by Eric Hoffses to talk about the game.