Daily Podcast: The Anatomy of a Beatdown

    • November 29, 2021
    Morning Bulletin: The Anatomy of a Beatdown

    A look at Boston College news, and our latest episode of our podcast.
    The BC Bulletin "Morning Bulletin" feature will be published every weekday to get you caught up on all of the news and tidbits you will want to know about regarding Boston College sports. It will also include links to our daily BC podcast "Locked on Boston College" and let you know about the newest episode, and give you listening options right on the site.

    Women's Basketball Earns Another Victory

    Makayla Dickens led the way with 21 points, while Taylor Soule contributed 17 as BC improved to 5-1 defeating Albany 77-65. The Eagles jumped out to an early lead, but the Danes roared back in the third quarter to grab the lead. But Boston College went on an 11-3 run in the 4th to put the game away. BC returns to action on Thursday in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge against Penn State inside Conte Forum at 6 p.m.

    Locked on Boston College: Sam Hartman Destroys, Phil Jurkovec Struggles

    Boston College looked completely outclassed on Saturday losing to Wake Forest 41-10. There certainly were some bigger issues like the flu and Phil Jurkovec's wrist, but that wasn't the whole problem. BC's offense was stagnant, the defense ineffective which led to the Eagles getting crushed. We look at the entire game and talk about what happened, and why. We also look at the coaching carousel rumors, and how or if Jeff Hafley really quashed them during Sunday's press conference.

